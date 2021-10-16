Basso Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVOJU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

EVOJU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,707. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

