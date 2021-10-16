Basso Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,400 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.62 on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $11.76.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

