Basso Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSAGU. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,334,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,773,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $9,346,000.

NASDAQ PSAGU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,858. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

