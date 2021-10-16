Basso Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,985 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.69% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLCA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 4,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

