Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $1.10 Million Stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,591 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in EJF Acquisition by 0.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EJF Acquisition by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of EJFAU stock remained flat at $$10.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,733. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

