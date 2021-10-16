Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $1.38 Million Stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)

Basso Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,879 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of FG New America Acquisition worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. 89,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

OPFI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

