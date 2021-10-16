Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,294 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.15% of Globis Acquisition worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth $113,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the second quarter worth $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth $499,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Globis Acquisition by 76.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLAQ remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

