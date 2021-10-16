Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 63.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 581,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $145,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,748,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 293,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $167,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRWU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

