Basso Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of RCLFU remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,093. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.