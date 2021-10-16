Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.22 Million in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.12% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,614,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,315,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PSAG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,036. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

