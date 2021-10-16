Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.24 Million in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 124,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.99% of Turmeric Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMPM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth $147,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the second quarter worth $238,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth $244,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Turmeric Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

