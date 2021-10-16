Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.45 Million in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.47% of Pine Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $10,827,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $9,690,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,032,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,810,000.

PTOC stock remained flat at $$9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

