Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.02 Million in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 208,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 2.87% of Noble Rock Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRAC. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NRAC remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.