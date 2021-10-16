Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases 66,661 Shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,661 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.50% of Biotech Acquisition worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIOT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,686,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,832,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,402,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,860,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,352,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOT remained flat at $$9.78 on Friday. 94,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,805. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

