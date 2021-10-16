Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.60% of Kadem Sustainable Impact as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth $2,403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth $7,265,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KSI remained flat at $$9.71 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,659. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

