Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 149,946 AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of AF Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFAQ. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFAQ remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,766. AF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

