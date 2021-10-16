Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 175,000 TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.29% of TB SA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBSA. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,388,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,352,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $484,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,791,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBSA remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95.

