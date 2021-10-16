Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 206,741 COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,454,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COVA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,351. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

