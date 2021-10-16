Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 150,000 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLBLU remained flat at $$10.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

