Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.44 Million Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.90% of Newbury Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,896,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,347,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:NBST remained flat at $$9.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,360. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST).

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.