Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.95 Million Position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,940,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $485,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $485,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $485,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:EVOJ remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.