Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.06% of Itiquira Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $13,402,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,926,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,493,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,329,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,165,000.

NASDAQ ITQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 2,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

