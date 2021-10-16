Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.92% of Nocturne Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBTC. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,874,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBTC stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. 76 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

