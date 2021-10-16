Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.48% of Velocity Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:VELO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. 9,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,271. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.