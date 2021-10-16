Basso Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,879 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of FG New America Acquisition worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of OPFI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.34. 89,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,447. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

