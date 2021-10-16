Bata Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 64.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a market capitalization of $58,566.11 and approximately $18.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bata has traded down 61.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00306273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

