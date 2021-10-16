Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Bausch Health Companies worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,937.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

