BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCE shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.63. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$67.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3762922 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

