BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 75,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLSA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. BCLS Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

