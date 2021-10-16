Beacon Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $977,034.81 and approximately $3,852.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

