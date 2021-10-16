Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. Beam has a market capitalization of $80.73 million and approximately $19.43 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001344 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003095 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 99,135,600 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.