BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0008

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.83 million and $238.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00039591 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

