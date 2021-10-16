Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 421,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 197,118 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,582,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $871,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,821 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 29,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 132,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,424. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

