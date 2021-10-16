Beer Money Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24,309.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $369,482.50 and approximately $24,309.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00046148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00207639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00093242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,900,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

