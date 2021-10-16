BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,256,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.24% of BellRing Brands worth $102,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

NYSE BRBR opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $964.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

