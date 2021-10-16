Belong Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLNGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Belong Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLNGU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Belong Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Belong Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

