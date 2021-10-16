Belt Finance (BELT) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $48.87 million and $1.31 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for $6.61 or 0.00010885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,390,339 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

