Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,470 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 8.11% of Benchmark Electronics worth $82,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after buying an additional 87,475 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 748,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,909,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $926.56 million, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $544.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.47%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

