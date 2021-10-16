Berry Data Price Reaches $0.86 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001399 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $201,707.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

