Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.27.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

