BIDR Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. BIDR has a market cap of $16.09 million and $22.27 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BIDR has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00075180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00109607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,566.50 or 0.99761170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.50 or 0.06307698 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00027904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

