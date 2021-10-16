Binance Coin (BNB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.93 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $464.49 or 0.00763856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $78.10 billion and approximately $1.93 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
