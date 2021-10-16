Bintex Futures Tops One Day Trading Volume of $84,272.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $110,633.99 and approximately $84,272.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00076081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00109182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,955.59 or 1.00029428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.13 or 0.06288601 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00027530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

