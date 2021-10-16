Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 198.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Biogen worth $29,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.81.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.19. 1,299,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,817. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

