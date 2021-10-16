Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,969 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Biogen worth $715,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.81.

BIIB stock traded down $4.07 on Friday, reaching $281.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,817. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

