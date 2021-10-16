bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) vs. Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Head to Head Survey

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

bioMérieux has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for bioMérieux and Vinci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioMérieux 2 1 2 0 2.00 Vinci 0 2 8 0 2.80

Vinci has a consensus target price of $26.62, suggesting a potential upside of 1.53%. Given Vinci’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci is more favorable than bioMérieux.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bioMérieux and Vinci’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioMérieux $3.56 billion 3.86 $461.95 million $3.90 29.81 Vinci $49.38 billion 1.27 $1.42 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than bioMérieux.

Profitability

This table compares bioMérieux and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioMérieux N/A N/A N/A Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vinci beats bioMérieux on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux S.A. develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors. The company was formerly known as B-D MÃ©rieux. bioMÃ©rieux S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMÃ©rieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut MÃ©rieux SA.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions. The Contracting segment includes electrical works and engineering, information and communication technology, heating ventilation and air conditioning engineering, insulation, building and maintenance of roads and motorways, production of road-building materials, urban infrastructure, environmental work and demolition, and recycling. The company was founded by Alexandre Giros and Louis Loucheur in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

