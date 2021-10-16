BiShares (BISON) One Day Volume Tops $264,462.00

BiShares (CURRENCY:BISON) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One BiShares coin can currently be bought for $6.06 or 0.00009834 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiShares has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. BiShares has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $264,462.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00070218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00074274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00110562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,423.48 or 0.99740994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.82 or 0.06350496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002642 BTC.

BiShares Profile

BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 360,334 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

BiShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

