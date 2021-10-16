Bismuth (BIS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $525.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $525.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007626 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000150 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,590,263 coins and its circulating supply is 22,442,507 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

