Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.85 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 326.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $157,090.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $90.77 or 0.00148698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000058 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

