BitCoal Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $19,199.78 and $81.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00439540 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.